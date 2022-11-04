Reader’s Opinion | For a long time, I reluctantly lived in a polyamorous relationship

I had to endure several female relationships that the father of my young child called deep human relationships.

In social the discussion has increasingly sought to break the relationship norm in many ways, and relationship and family forms that deviate from the norm are presented in a positive light. However, the ideal of diversity should not blind you, because these arrangements that deviate from the norm can also be extremely hurtful.

For a long time, I reluctantly lived in a polyamorous relationship, and tolerated several female relationships that my young child’s father called deep relationships. At the same time, the man showed strong emotional coldness towards me, self-sufficiency, and financial abuse regarding child support. She met her child for a few hours a week when it was convenient for her.

Instead of love, in unconventional relationships there can be a power structure, where the actions of the power user can be based on deep wounds in the psyche, fear of letting any person really close. On the other hand, the other party’s submission and self-sacrifice. Experts easily give advice or take a stand without delving deeper into the history or context of individuals.

A healthy relationship is made up of people who love each other and not dominators and conformists with tattered self-esteem. It is not without problems to leave even a challenging relationship when there is a long shared history and a child. If the parties in a polyamorous relationship live and live separately from each other, the party living with the child will inevitably be truly alone.

Although there are certainly happy polyamorous relationships and families, as a single parent of a small child, I myself would not even have the time or energy to maintain several deep relationships. I wonder about those who have.

Suffered from polyamory

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

