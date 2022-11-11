Reader’s Opinion | For a change, let’s organize a little Christmas party, where we do all the nice things head on

In our society, alcohol-fueled workplace parties are admired and we laugh amusedly at small drunk parties.

For alcohol addiction there are known to be many predisposing risk factors, such as genetic factors, trauma, mental health problems and social environment. Even though I think that trauma is the most significant risk factor, the alcohol culture prevailing in our society has also spoken to me as part of the predisposing risk factors.

In our society, we admire the refined wine culture, organize alcohol-fueled workplace parties and laugh amusedly at small drunken parties. On the other hand, when a person who was involved in this (carrying the burden of risk factors) becomes alcoholic, many see it as a self-inflicted problem.

There have often been moments when I have reflected on our alcohol culture. For example, more than ten years ago, I was at a large evening event where the buffet table included a few glasses of wine for each participant. Non-alcoholic drinks, on the other hand, were conspicuous by their absence. When I asked for a non-alcoholic option, I got the answer “there is a water point at the back of the hall, you can get water there”. Drinks were served at the buffet table for those who drank alcohol, but not for others.

Alcoholic according to the kääpä hoito recommendation, it is estimated that there are approximately 500,000 high-risk alcohol users in Finland. Alcohol is a significant cause of death among working-age people. About 10 percent of female health care patients and almost 20 percent of male patients are problem alcohol users. So we are talking about a really significant problem.

“ It is important to understand the underlying risk factors for an alcohol problem.

It is important to understand the risk factors behind the alcohol problem and try to tackle them at an early stage. The cornerstones of successful treatment are identifying the root causes and needs behind the alcohol problem and responding to them.

As part of prevention, our alcohol culture should be taken into account. Fortunately, there are new, positive winds to be noticed. It has been great to notice that, for example, with the Sober curious phenomenon, there are young people who prefer an alcohol-free lifestyle and a demand for, for example, nightclubs where you can dance and meet people.

Is however, there is still a lot to do. In the future, you should boldly express your wishes for parties and events where you will be clear. Also about events that have traditionally included alcohol.

You can start with the early Christmas season. For example, you can prepare for Christmas by offering non-alcoholic soft drinks and colorful drinks. Or would it be completely unheard of to organize a little Christmas this year, where the focus would be on doing all the fun without alcohol, straight away?

Suvi Björkqvist

project specialist

Working association

