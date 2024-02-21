Thursday, February 22, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Food choices at parties matter

February 21, 2024
We expect the summer festival organizers to comprehensively highlight the origin and production method of the food.

Summer the music festivals' food plans seem to have a question about how much animal products are offered to the participants (HS 19.2.). The background is a very good effort towards responsible eating.

New scientific research information is coming all the time. We already know that the dividing line is not between product groups but within them. There are meat production methods that sequester carbon. And on the other hand, the kind of crop cultivation that deprives both nature and people.

In addition to the climate effects of an individual product, you also have to look at the bigger picture. Without meat and milk production, the Finnish food system will not last. Cows are absolutely key to biodiversity. Livestock manure replaces imported fossil fertilizers in crop cultivation.

We now expect from the organizers of the summer festivals that the origin and production method of the food will be comprehensively highlighted. Then we can enjoy both food and music with a good heart.

Mari Hannuksela

CEO, Lihakeskusliitto

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

