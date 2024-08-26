Reader’s Opinion | Flogging the unemployed does not bring jobs

Reader’s opinion|Dunars in low-wage industries are especially punished.

Finland the employment situation is deteriorating all the time. At the same time, for example, drastic cuts have been made to social benefits, such as unemployment compensation. There is still no light at the end of the tunnel for the unemployed, even if the calculated future curves of the economy show what. We are already at the top level in Europe – in the unemployment rate. It wasn’t supposed to go like this.

Dunars in low-wage sectors are especially punished. Those who work part-time involuntarily, even those who are obliged to look for work, are in an economically weak and vulnerable position. Even before the impact of inflation or the VAT increase, hundreds of euros per month could have come out of the earnings.

Access to benefits will further weaken when the euroization of earnings-related unemployment insurance and the doubling of the working condition come into effect at the beginning of September.

Whipping the unemployed will not bring new jobs to Finland, and the savings will not be properly targeted by raising healthcare customer fees and also cutting healthcare, because health is one of the biggest reasons why unemployed people leave the working life.

Fair talk, where more and more people are pushed out of a decent life to fear for their livelihood.

Peppi Tervo-Hiltula

executive director

Support association for unemployed ay members

