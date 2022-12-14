Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | Finns know how to protect their forests

December 14, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Conservation requires public funds and incentives for landowners.

Biologist Mauri Leivo (HS Opinion 11.12.) emphasized The role of the European Union in the protection of Finnish nature. That’s the way it is, but Finns also know how to protect, not just the EU.

In 2011, I founded, among other things, a 200-year-old forest conservation area with my family of my own free will, not the will of the EU. Once upon a time, in 1803, Emperor Alexander I gave an order to protect the forests of Punkaharju. Since then, for example, forest managers have established nature parks in Finland. Malla Nature Park was established as early as 1938. With the Forest Act, operators in the field protect nature sites. Conservation requires public funds and incentives for landowners.

Risto Lauhanen

forest owner, doctor of agricultural and forestry sciences

Seinäjoki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

