Reader’s Opinion | Finns are not fooled by Russia’s tactics

The greater part of Finns wants to tighten the conditions for granting tourist visas to Russian citizens. The consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the other hand, reminds us how difficult it would be due to several reasons.

The tactic chosen by Russia is working: it is not fighting a war, so its citizens have to go to Finland to shop and still fly to other parts of Europe. Ordinary Finns do not accept this, but want tourist visas not to be issued to the citizens of a country at war.

I like Russian people and have enjoyed the warm hospitality when I have visited their homes. But now when I see Russian tourists in the parking lot of Prisma in my hometown Joensuu or in the corridors of Tokmanni, I remember the brutality of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, and I can’t help but feel rage towards these tourists picking raisins from the bun.

Russia is a country at war. If Finland’s NATO decision came about so painlessly, as well as the decision to donate weapons to Ukraine, it would be good for Finnish politicians to quickly make a decision on tightening the rules for issuing tourist visas.

The current situation exacerbates Finns’ attitude towards Russians, and that is not a good thing in the long term. Issuing tourist visas to citizens of a country waging a brutal war of aggression is in no way acceptable.

Pekka Virtamo

Joensuu

