Reader’s Opinion | Finnish roads should be taken better care of

The gravel roads in Inner Finland are already in such poor condition that driving on them is risky.

Slightly it’s scary to read about the plans to turn some of the poor asphalt roads into gravel roads. Regardless of the surface, quite a few roads in Finland are in poor condition. I don’t know what kind of savings will be made from adding gravel roads, if they haven’t been able to take care of the condition of the existing gravel roads either. The gravel roads in Inner Finland are already in such poor condition that driving on them is risky. This summer I had two flat tires at the same time, and the trip was unfortunately interrupted while I was driving on a public road in Pohjois Savo.

Would it be time to direct resources from fast, less-than-an-hour train connections and grandiose bridge and road projects to securing current transport links and maintaining and repairing the transport network? Regionally, this is also about equality and equality, so that people can move safely from one place to another in a reasonable time, regardless of where they live. Functional transport connections are part of our national wealth.

Ari Heikkinen

Vantaa

