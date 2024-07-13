Reader’s Opinion | Finnish restaurant culture has world-class potential

Reader’s opinion|Finland could be a country of extremes, where the clean forests of Europe’s least populated country meet ambitious new generation food technology.

Food culture the importance for countries and cities is enormous. According to a recent report on food tourism, as many as 77 percent of millennials consider food experiences to be a central part of their travels. It’s no wonder that several countries and big cities have taken the attraction of food tourists to the core of their brand work.

Denmark and Copenhagen are a good example. According to the Danish government, the 1.3 million tourists who come to Copenhagen every year cite Danish gastronomy as the most important reason for their visit.

The Michelin Gala luring to Helsinki was a welcome move from this point of view, but it is also worth keeping perspective in its aftermath. This spring alone, there have been similar galas in Estonia, Italy, France, Japan, Brazil, Portugal and Mexico, and next month it will be Dubai’s turn.

My intention is not to belittle or question the importance of a great gala, only to state that one successful event is not enough to raise Helsinki’s food culture and its reputation to the top of the world.

The gala after the city was criticized in the media for not taking advantage of the “Michelin hype”. This is an unnecessarily typical way of thinking for us Finns. When a sector does not, in their opinion, get sufficient international visibility, the finger of blame is pointed at the public sector.

But, for example, the Finnish game industry is not interesting in the world because of public support, but because of the international attention that creators and companies get. Even in Denmark, a huge part of the credit for building a national food brand goes to one restaurant and even one person. René Redzepin and the role of the restaurant Noma, which he founded in 2003, was undeniable, especially in the early stages of the rise. Denmark’s long-term public support has accelerated Copenhagen’s position as one of the world’s most important food cities, but it all started with actions and factors.

“ The spectrum of quality restaurants is large and new ones are opening all the time.

Helsinki and all of Finland have an excellent basis for a world-class food and restaurant culture. The spectrum of quality restaurants is large and new ones are opening all the time. But there is work ahead.

A brighter food culture brand than the current ones would be a really big help. Something that we could imaginatively own, just as Noma and Denmark owned the New Nordic Cuisine philosophy in the early stages. Internationally networked, charismatic superstars would also benefit a lot from them. And long-term public support that accelerates all this would also be important.

What this could mean in practice? There are many options. We could be a country of extremes, where the pure forests of Europe’s least populated country meet an ambitious new generation of food technology. We could be an interesting bridge between West and East, taking blueberry juice and mushrooms to places where their value is recognized.

Still, the biggest thing is very mundane. The fact that you could go to a restaurant without a bad conscience even on a weekday evening – and sometimes you could even have a glass of wine at lunch. That’s the only way to create a world-class restaurant culture.

Saku Tuominen

restaurateur

CEO, World of Mouth

