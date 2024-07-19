Reader’s Opinion | Finnish language skills can be maintained in many ways

Reader’s opinion|Our 3.5-year-old son, who lives in Austria, speaks fluent Finnish and German.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told about 25-year-old Sakari Syväniemi, who grew up in a Finnish family abroad and does not speak Finnish fluently (16.7.).

Because of this story, I would like to highlight another side of the Finnish language skills of children from Finnish families abroad. I have lived in Salzburg, Austria for almost 14 years. My parents are Finnish and the home language was Finnish. My Finnish language skills have remained strong by following Finnish media, watching Finnish television, reading books in Finnish and writing in Finnish.

My Austrian-born husband and I speak German as our home language, but our 3.5-year-old son is fluent in Finnish and German. He has learned the Finnish language because I have read Finnish books to him from a very young age, which I bring from every trip to Finland, I speak only Finnish to him in all situations and we listen to and watch Finnish programs. He also always speaks Finnish with his relatives living in Finland. Facebook groups of Finns in Austria also offer the opportunity to exchange and buy books, DVDs and CDs in Finnish.

It would be important to also highlight those Finns abroad who want to maintain their mother tongue and give the gift of another language to their children.

Elisa Baldinger

Salo, Finland and Salzburg, Austria

