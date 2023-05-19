Reader’s Opinion | Finnish healthcare deserves its own museum

Finnish healthcare has been a huge success story.

Helsinki On November 6, 1888, a “miracle facility”, the Surgical Hospital, was opened on Kasarmikatu. For the hospital, the Imperial Senate had announced the country’s second international architectural competition in 1877. The work was carried out by the Finnish architect Frans Sjöström.

The surgical hospital’s courtyard building once housed a museum of the history of medicine. This museum was later attached to the University Museum of Helsinki. Uusimaa alone has more than a hundred different museum health collections from the fields of medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy and veterinary medicine. The history of Finnish healthcare has been recorded with the help of enthusiastic volunteers and also with the support of hospitals.

The Töölö hospital museum was closed at the end of last year. Dozens of hospital and pharmacy museums have been closed, packed in banana boxes, stored and even auctioned off. Some of the collections have been lost forever. At the same time, significant Finnish cultural heritage has been lost.

Museum activities is not the task of the welfare regions. Renovated hospital properties and health centers also cannot offer spaces for museum collections, and it is not appropriate to invite tourists or school classes to visit hospitals.

Finnish healthcare has been a huge success story. In just over a hundred years, it has risen to the top of the world in terms of child mortality and life expectancy at the level of developing countries. Healthcare developer Sophie Mannerheim and founder of Deaconess Institute Aurora Karamzin deserve to be introduced. What about the archbishop Arvo Ylppö and the hundred-year history of the children’s clinic, the advances in premature care or the maternity package offered to all mothers since the 1940s?

At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, part of the population had very little information or had outright wrong ideas about vaccinations. As a mediator of researched information, the health museum would have a natural role to comment on current topics and bring out the historical background of current controversial subjects. Would a better understanding of the history of smallpox, infant infection mortality, or the polio epidemic of the 1950s have improved the level of discussion?

Finns the story of medical innovations must also be told. X-ray imaging of the entire dentition, orthopantomography, is a Finnish invention. The Midwifery College played a significant role in the development of the contraceptive device used by millions of women around the world, the hormonal IUD.

A museum is not just a building. The museum is a service that offers learning, joy and experiences, and raises questions and discussion. Digitization opens up new possibilities for the accessibility of collections.

Health care professional organizations, doctors, nurses, veterinarians, dentists and pharmacists have launched a project to establish a health care museum foundation. We also need companies and foundations in the health sector, as well as the state administration and the municipality chosen as the location. Would a national health museum fit into the prestigious Surgical Hospital next to Tähtitorninmäki?

Kati Myllymäki

specialist doctor

Soste Finnish Social and Health Association

