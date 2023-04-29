Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Finnish food can be exported to the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Finnish food can be exported to the world

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

When the government negotiations begin, Finnish food exports must be strongly included at the negotiating table.

Finn the food is nutritious, safe, innovative and tasty. It is acceptable to take it to the world. Food export is one of the opportunities with which we create snacks for growth.

We already have excellent blanks with which to implement our food exports. When we work together more strongly – we market innovatively, with high quality and long-term, we have a chance for a big rise. Finnish clean, nutritious, tasty and safe food is of interest to the world.

When it comes to exporting Finnish food and alcoholic beverages, you often notice that we forget our common export asset: Finnishness. We might even compete with each other. Yes, we should compete, but to spar each other to an even better performance, not to compete with each other.

The current project-like operation of food export has its own challenges. In order for us to have food exports in the future as well, the operation must be long-term and wide-ranging. In addition, we lack that “surname”. Who is the Finnish Mr. or Mrs. food? Or who will it be made of in the long run? In many countries, for example, the royal family is at the forefront of food exports.

See also  Before & After In this way, the floor plan of the apartment can be changed completely - the pictures before and after show how three more rooms were created in the home of the Helsinki family.

With the government negotiations starting soon, Finnish food exports must be strongly included at the negotiating table. It’s not just an opportunity for growth, it’s also a question of security of supply.

Kati Ostrobothnia

home economics teacher, entrepreneur

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Finnish #food #exported #world

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Is your turn? These 3 zodiac signs will find LOVE before the end of April

Is your turn? These 3 zodiac signs will find LOVE before the end of April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result