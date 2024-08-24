Reader’s Opinion | Finnish design plays an important role in building economic growth

Reader’s opinion|Valuing the consumer business and bold investments in new growth will determine the future of the Finnish economy.

in Helsingin Sanomat published article about Fiskars (17.8.) was a very important extensive writing describing Finnish business activities. In Finland, there is a lively discussion about the growth of the economy and exports, but the focus of the discussion seems to repeatedly turn to technology companies and agricultural and forestry companies.

These are of course important sectors, but too often we forget that Finnish design-driven consumer business plays at least an equally significant role in building future economic growth. The example of Fiskars is an excellent example of this: a company whose business is based on design and consumer-oriented products, has a turnover of over one billion euros and puts Finnish know-how on the world map. Now the question is whether these companies are valued in Finland. Will we invest in their growth and internationalization?

Investing in consumer business is not only desirable but necessary. The most significant driver of economic growth in any country is private consumption demand. It is precisely in this context that design-driven companies have enormous potential. If we want to get the Finnish economy into sustainable growth, it’s time to shift priorities and investments to companies engaged in consumer business as well. We need to create conditions in which Finnish companies can manufacture sustainable products based on high processing value and successfully export them to the world market.

For our part, we have taken up this challenge in Suomen textili & muoti ry and have drawn up a growth agreement with companies, educational and research institutions and public administration on this theme: consumer and brand-oriented textiles and fashion in Finland in 2030. This is a concrete step towards a future where Finnish design and brand expertise is elevated to its rightful place.

I challenge both public and private actors to recognize the opportunities that consumer business offers. We have the opportunity to create new, sustainable growth and meet the consumption demand of the private sector in a way that is both economically profitable and sustainable in terms of the use of natural resources. Finland must have the courage to look forward and the courage to invest in new growth. Instead of grieving, now is the time to act.

Marja-Liisa Niinikoski

managing director

Finnish Textile & Fashion Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.