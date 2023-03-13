Reader’s Opinion | Finland’s talent shortage can be solved with methods familiar from hockey

State-of-the-art solutions require particularly sharp factors. We need to revamp the education playbook.

In public in recent months, there has been discussion about the decline in Finnish skills. The topic is important for the industry, as the problem has been visible in companies for years. The level of competence is decreasing, but at the same time it should be possible to develop operations in an even more efficient and responsible direction – and thus safeguard Finland’s competitiveness.

Equation is challenging. We need cutting-edge technology with high productivity to meet our ambitious sustainability goals. In order to get top innovations, we need top talent. In order to get top talent, our education system must recognize talent and support them adequately.

The recent equalization debate is challenging from the industry’s point of view. This can be compared to hockey, beloved by Finns, where a worrying development took place in the early 2000s. The juniors received equal playing time and coaching regardless of ability. With this model, we got mediocre players. Since the stars were no longer developing, we didn’t fare well against the best.

Ice hockey influencers understood that the coaching model was wrong. This led to a revolution in player development. The best started to be identified, and resources were focused on their development. Now Finland has a record number of stars in the NHL, who lead Suomi-kiekko to success.

Hockey example can be partially applied as a solution to the skills shortage. For example, in the chemical industry, the battery value chain or pharmaceutical development, which is increasingly based on the bio and circular economy, international competition cannot be won by playing mediocre – without global level problem solvers.

“ Talented young people must be taken into account.

It is clear that every child and young person must be supported on the school path in the best possible way. This must mean appropriate challenge and tailored guidance for special talents. It is especially important that science- and math-emphasized teaching and special upper secondary schools in the field remain. Talented young people must be taken into account, and they must be encouraged towards research, innovation and demanding production tasks.

The chemical industry is committed to being a nature-positive, carbon-neutral industry by 2045. In an international comparison, it is a tough goal. We want to set an example for others. State-of-the-art solutions require particularly sharp factors. We need to revamp the education playbook.

We are waiting tangible investment from the future government in securing the quality of basic education, listening to education professionals. A teacher’s work must be guaranteed the deserved recognition and peace of mind.

Raising the level of scientific and mathematical competence must be included in the government program. Guidance must be reformed so that talents are recognized and they are supported. In addition, the top quality of higher education must be secured with a sustainable funding model.

Anni Siltanen

leading expert, competence

Kemianteollisuus ry

