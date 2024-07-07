Reader’s Opinion | Finland’s occupational pension system is good but not generous

Reader’s opinion|The Finnish occupational pension system is comprehensive and simple for citizens.

EU Commission publishes a report on the adequacy of pensions every three years. According to a recently published report, pension systems have survived the crises of recent years quite well, such as the corona virus and inflation. The report also provides a point of comparison for different pension systems.

Finland’s pension system receives a lot of praise – deservedly so. Our system is very comprehensive and simple for the citizen. The employee does not have to worry about whether the pension will accrue from work, and the retiree does not have to remember where the pension has accrued from. It is enough to apply for a pension. The system ensures that accrued benefits are paid.

Our pension system is built heavily on statutory pensions. According to the report, as much as 98 percent of the pension expenditure consists of statutory pensions. Statutory pension coverage can be supplemented with additional pensions. They are long-term savings products, the fruits of which the saver can enjoy after retirement. According to these figures, in Finland, supplementary pensions have very little importance.

Our pension system protects well against poverty, but it is not generous. The replacement rate for pensions is about 50 percent, which means that this is how much the pension is on average from the salary. It is below the EU average. The risk of poverty for the elderly, or the so-called AROP, is very low in Finland – according to the AROP, poverty is considered a risk if the income is less than half of the median Finnish income. If, on the other hand, one were considered to be at risk of poverty if the income is less than 70 percent of the median income, the situation would change. In that case, there would be more elderly people living at risk of poverty in Finland than on average in the EU.

It is really unfortunate that the government changed the direction of taxation of supplementary pensions. Instead of encouraging additional pension savings, additional pension products are practically discontinued. Europe is moving in the other direction. In light of the report, there would be an order for additional pensions in Finland as well.

Mikko Kuusela

director, pension affairs, Finanssiala ry

