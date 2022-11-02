Reader’s Opinion | Finland’s nature needs protection and revitalization

In Finland, the loss of nature has been deepening for decades and sufficient measures have not been taken to stop it.

Wild allowing life to wane is morally reprehensible, but also threatens the production of ecosystem services, i.e. the benefits that nature offers to humans, and thereby human economy, health and safety.

The scientific community has long warned about the loss of nature and the consequences of its decline, and finally in 2002 the plenary session of the UN Convention on Biodiversity passed a decision to stop the loss of nature by 2010. The goal was not reached, and it was set again to 2020, which was also missed. The reason for the failure is the modesty of the measures – there have not been enough actions from the words.

The European Commission’s restoration regulation is a strong message for the need to move from talk to action. The mainstream of the scientific community, such as the intergovernmental nature panel IPBES, has emphasized the priority of implementing goals in protecting and revitalizing nature. The Commission has stated that the voluntary commitments of the member states are not enough, but they need help to implement the EU’s common environmental policy. The restoration regulation is a grant from the Commission.

In Finland, the issue of jurisdiction and costs arouse the most political controversy. According to the assessment of the threat of species in Finland, forests are the most important habitat of our nature, and their use is the biggest threat to our forest species. Finland’s forest habitats are indeed at the center of environmental policy, where the EU has jurisdiction. Forest policy itself is a vague concept, and it would be appropriate to talk about forestry policy. Then we could demand the preservation of national competence specifically in forestry policy within the limits defined by the EU’s common environmental policy obligations.

“ The endangered nature of Finland is well known.

In the public debate about the necessity of the restoration decree, science’s understanding of the state of Finland’s nature has once again been called into question. Despite the questioning, the fact is that the threat assessment in Finland is based on evidence, expertise and long-term data, which are analyzed by independent experts in accordance with the science-based criteria of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The endangered nature of Finland is well known, and the assessment can stand up to objective critical scrutiny. In Finland, the loss of nature has been deepening for decades and sufficient measures have not been taken to stop it.

With the regulation, the long-ignored external costs of utilizing nature, i.e. nature harms, will now be paid for. A dispute arises when the payer is sought. According to the precautionary principle established in both international and EU environmental law, measures to combat nature loss must not be postponed based on a lack of scientific information or its uncertainty. Despite some lack of information and costs, action should be taken quickly, because as the loss of nature progresses, the price tag of reviving nature keeps getting bigger.

Janne S. Kotiaho

professor of ecology, University of Jyväskylä

Chairman of the Finnish Nature Panel

Aleksi Lehikoinen

superintendent, University of Helsinki

Member of the Finnish nature panel

Ilari E. Sääksjärvi

professor of biodiversity research, University of Turku

Vice-chairman of the Finnish nature panel

