Reader's Opinion | Finland should promote peace, not silently accept harsh measures

In the editorial “Houthi attacks threaten Finland's economy as well” (HS 13.1.) created an image of the United States as a father figure protecting European interests against Yemen's Houthi rebels. Finland's growing loyalty to its NATO allies and the United States has begun to determine all of Finland's foreign policy, and often this is also reflected in the narratives created by the media.

The Houthis have said their actions are aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to stop bombing Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Palestinians.

Finland could have imposed sanctions on Israel and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Finland should promote peace in the Middle East with its actions, but instead it continues arms sales with Israel as before and closes cooperation with the United States and NATO.

Finland should be able to make independent decisions and not follow the power politics of the United States and its allies. A delay in the delivery of goods cannot be more important to Finland than the promotion of peace and the protection of human lives.

Summer Ackerman

Deniz Kemppainen

Helsinki

