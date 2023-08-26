Reader’s Opinion | Finland should have refrained from attacking Eastern Karelia

The war of aggression was a serious violation of international law.

Kari Silvennoinen comment (HS Opinion 19.8.) critically about my international legal research on the continuation war: The Soviet Union started the continuation war.

After the Winter War, Finland tried to get protection from a neighboring state. The only realistic option was Hitler’s Germany. At the beginning of 1941, Germany and Finland started secret negotiations on military cooperation. They led to the decision to participate in Germany’s future war of aggression against the Soviet Union. The decision was made by a small circle, led by President Ryti and Marshal Mannerheim. Parliament was not informed. Our leaders based their decision on the belief that Germany would crush the Soviet Union to pieces.

Germany started a massive war of aggression on June 22, 1941. Hitler declared that Germany would attack together with Finland and Romania. The Soviet Union announced that it would consider Finland neutral as long as there were no attacks across the border. Finland could not confirm this, because there were about 200,000 German soldiers in Finland – the majority in Northern Finland. The leaders agreed that the Finnish forces in the north would be placed under the control of the German general.

A few days later, the Soviet Union came to the conclusion that Finland would participate in Germany’s war of aggression, and began bombing Finland, especially the six airfields that Finland had given to Germany. Finland considered the Soviet Union to have started a war of aggression, and the poorly informed people supported this view.

Finland did not want to be branded as an ally of Germany, and did not actually start its attack until July 10 – with a large army. It quickly recaptured the areas it had lost in the winter war and immediately proceeded towards East Karelia, capturing that large area by December, but by that time several things had been revealed: 1) The Soviet army turned out to be much stronger than expected, in contrast to the German army. 2) Germany waged a brutal war of extermination, which also marked its allies. 3) Britain declared war on Finland, and after Germany declared war on the United States, Finland had to realize that it was facing a strong coalition of states. 4) During the autumn, Finland lost a lot of men – more than in the winter war.

The Finnish leaders became cautious and decided not to continue advancing further. The offensive war phase was ended.

The war of aggression was a serious violation of international law. In 1939, the Soviet Union was undeniably guilty, but in the summer of 1941 it could invoke Hitler’s declaration of Finland’s participation in the largest war between two states in world history – a war whose purpose was to completely destroy the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was fighting for its existence and thus was entitled to proactive defense.

The Paris Peace Treaty rightly stated that Finland participated in Germany’s war of aggression. Finland’s role was quite small, but it brought a certain responsibility. Germany’s cruel policy also marked Finland. Finland should have refrained from attacking Eastern Karelia. Finland was considered to have survived a difficult situation, but then fell victim to its own ambitions.

Lauri Hannikainen

Emeritus Professor of International Law

Helsinki

