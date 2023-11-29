Reader’s Opinion | Finland plays an important role in stopping the world’s deforestation

Finland must finance the halting of forest and nature loss, promote the sustainable use and management of forests as part of its development policy.

Finland has reduced the support it has given to developing countries in recent years, which has been used to protect the natural values ​​of forests and sustainable livelihoods. Reducing support can lead to a weakening of forest management in developing countries and cause a blow to Finland’s international reputation.

Finland has traditionally been an internationally larger player in forest matters. In addition to our own forests and forest companies that have grown into global players, this has been based on active training and research in the field. Mets has also played a significant role in Finland’s development policy and cooperation. Finland has supported forest management and forestry in developing countries, as well as related research and training. Finland must continue this support.

“ Much of the deforestation occurs in the tropics.

Understanding of the importance of forests in stopping climate change and nature loss has increased, and the countries of the world have committed to stop forest loss by 2030. Although good operating models are already in use, on a large scale the situation is critical and the goal far away. About 10 million hectares of forest are still being lost every year, and a large part of the deforestation occurs in the tropics.

Forest canopy causes the same amount of carbon dioxide emissions as the world’s road traffic. Some of the vast rainforest areas of the Amazon, Congo and Southeast Asia have already turned from sinks to sources of emissions. In order to save forests, it is important both to increase the protection and restoration of nature and to further develop the sustainable use and management of economic forests.

Funding plays a big role in solving international forest challenges. Private financiers are increasingly interested in effectiveness in addition to responsibility. In addition to the financial return, the investments are expected to produce positive effects both locally and respond to global challenges.

Especially in developing countries, however, private money often needs risk-tolerant long-term public financing or, for example, financing offered by development financiers. WWF’s recent report also shows that public funding is often in conflict with the goals: worldwide, public funding that promotes the positive development of forests is less than one percent of the funding that is used for subsidies that are harmful to nature.

Finland must finance the stopping of forest and nature loss, promote the sustainable use and management of forests as part of its development policy, and actively promote cooperation between different parties to stop forest and nature loss. Securing financing and promoting cooperation must also be at the center of the future report on international economic relations and development cooperation.

Finland should stick to its active role in solving international forest challenges. Promoting biodiversity both domestically and internationally also strengthens Finland’s nature-based brand.

Liisa Rohweder

Secretary General, WWF Finland

Jaakko Kangasniemi

CEO, Finnfund

