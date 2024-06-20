Reader’s Opinion | Finland needs repair cafes

Reader’s opinion|Repair cafes are volunteer communities established in neighborhoods, where handy volunteers help others in repairing household items.

Finns are willing to repair their goods and reduce the generation of waste. However, consumers’ skills and opportunities to repair have weakened. The Dutch repair cafe culture should come to Finland.

Repair cafes are volunteer communities established in neighborhoods, where handy volunteers help others in repairing household items. More than 500 repair cafes already meet regularly in the Netherlands.

Repair cafes needed alongside commercial repairmen. A recent government research project (Repaired) carried out a survey in which a thousand respondents were more willing to use paid repair services, for example, to repair a bicycle, a large household appliance such as a refrigerator or washing machine, shoes or a computer. They estimate that they are least likely to have a professional repair an everyday item of clothing or a small household appliance, such as a toaster or coffee maker.

“ Repair cafes are needed alongside commercial repair operators.

Also, products that do not have a valid warranty and whose repair price approaches the price of a new product often remain unrepaired. Such household goods, such as lamps, vacuum cleaners and everyday clothes, are typically repaired in repair cafes. Repair cafes therefore make it possible to repair products that you do not know how to repair yourself and that for one reason or another cannot be repaired by a professional.

At least Repair cafe operations have already been tried in Pietarsaari and Turku. The Korjauskaupunki project works in the capital region with a similar idea. Along with the development of the repair services industry, it is useful to promote the culture of repair through community events. As a consumption researcher, I see that learning and understanding together instills circular economy skills such as repair in consumers’ everyday life.

Roosa Luukkonen

dissertation researcher

University of Tampere

