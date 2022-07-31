Reader’s Opinion | Finland needs a new positive picture of the future

A positive picture of the future is a prerequisite for society to be able to change the direction of development consciously and quickly.

Hot ones summers, corona epidemics, mass deaths of insects and energy and grain crises have knocked on Finns’ doors in recent years. Despite this, only a few people understand that as a result of such social phenomena, the future of people already living in the coming decades will be very different from the present.

I claim that Finland lacks a positive picture of the future and this prevents concrete thinking about the future. It is needed to replace, on the one hand, thinking that sees a future exhausted by climate change and the loss of nature without opportunities for a good life, and on the other hand, thinking that sees a little tuning as enough and continues wasteful development.

A positive picture of the future is a prerequisite for society to be able to change the direction of development consciously and quickly. In that way, a good life is created sustainably from an environmental point of view. People’s relationship with nature is more appreciative than it is now, and cultural change is fueling it.

Finland the sustainability panel identified three factors that cause friction in the transition towards a positive future.

On the one hand, the transition is seen to require connecting things and actors that are disconnected from each other, which is difficult and frustrating. However, there are already numerous examples of break-ins. In the food sector, a plant-based food culture is created through the close cooperation of all actors in the field, and the challenges of regional development are solved in a community-based nature-based way. We need more of these examples.

On the other hand, one feels that instead of a transition, the future will continue directly from the present, and one cannot perceive the radical difference between the present and the future. Here, strengthening future awareness is needed, such as awareness of alternative futures, recognition of a new kind of agency, and the ability for empathy and systemic thinking.

In addition, it is taken for granted that economic growth and reduction of negative environmental impacts can occur at the same time. Even a decade ago, this decoupling raised a lot of hope. However, current research shows that key ecological crises affecting human well-being cannot be solved with technology and prosperity.

The future no one can predict for sure, but with the help of extensive social discussion, development and research, new ways of living well can be found and at the same time protect the natural systems that are important for the well-being of people and the planet. This is not a utopia.

Many steps have already been taken towards a positive future, which we are partly already living. Now we need more speed and everyone’s input. Here, the role of the public sector as a convener and pointer is important. Everyone has the right to participate in influencing the future. The planet is more connected than ever, and what we do has a far-reaching impact. When there is only one globe.

Eva Furman

chairman, Sustainability Panel

Director of the Center for Environmental Policy, Syke

