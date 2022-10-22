Reader’s Opinion | Finland needs a literary policy program

The reign that is ending has been particularly difficult for writers.

Often it seems that the one who shouts his distress the loudest gets his way. Of course, that’s not always true. There are fields that no one seems to be hearing, writers among them.

The change in reading habits and the deterioration of reading skills have been talked about for a long time. Discussing the topic is important for the future of our children, but equally for the preservation of our literature and languages. At the same time, the writer’s working conditions have weakened year by year, and the future does not look better. In order for children to read and appreciate literature and the profession of a writer, they need to be shown an example.

The reign that is ending has been particularly difficult for writers. The corona pandemic has hit writers in the form of, among other things, the loss of performance opportunities. There have been no improvements to social and pension security. Grants have been cut, library reimbursements have remained at the same level for years, and there is no reimbursement at all for e-lending. What other industry has such bad working conditions? In what other field is it required that work be done without compensation?

Audiobooks inspire new people to books, but the author’s earnings are still dwindling even more. The author receives a fifth of the audiobook of what he receives from the sale of the physical book, and there is no cheering in the latter’s share either.

However, I don’t want to talk only about problems, but also about solutions. In Finland, the first literature policy program in history must be drawn up, so that the book industry and literature would be on the politicians’ tables and a matter for the government. It is not just about one professional group, but about the mental endurance and strength of the entire nation. Literature has helped make Finland a civilized country, from which the economy has also benefited.

I hope that in the coming years, when the day of Aleksis Kivi and Finnish literature is celebrated, it will still be done in honor of literature and not in memory of it.

Ilmi Villacís

executive director, Finnish Writers’ Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.