Reader’s Opinion | Finland must manage the NATO process with dignity

Every statement from Turkey does not require the kind of uproar we are witnessing now.

Finland Joining NATO is now sparking a heated debate. When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan or Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says something related to Finland’s NATO process, there is always a huge commotion in Finland: the foreign minister holds a press conference, the president makes a statement, ministers comment and many experts explain that the statements mean this or that. This probably amuses the Turkish leadership, which is only going about its own internal political turmoil because of the upcoming elections.

In Finland, the NATO process could be handled with more dignity. Every statement from Turkey does not require the kind of uproar we are witnessing now. It is worth keeping in mind that 28 of the current NATO countries – of which there are thirty – have already ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden.

Finland’s NATO process has progressed quickly, surprisingly quickly. We also know that we fulfill the conditions that a country joining NATO is required to fulfill. So let’s calmly wait for the ratification decisions of Turkey and Hungary, which they will make taking into account their own domestic political needs.

Asko Luukkainen

Tuusula

