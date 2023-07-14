Reader’s Opinion | Finland is windy in the summer

The interim state, where the country’s top decision-makers are unreachable for more than two months, is no longer suitable for today’s hectic lifestyle.

To summer in our country, solving relevant political questions seems to be left to the media and citizens, when the parliament does not have to deal with them during its holidays. Although the Speaker theoretically has the power to call the MPs together, this is not done in practice.

The government’s problems that arose this summer cannot be resolved before the fall session, even if there might be a reason. The same situation, where decision-making was frozen during the summer holidays, also ended up in the corona summer of 2021, and will end up in the coming years.

An interim state, where the country’s top decision-makers are unreachable for more than two months, is clearly no longer suitable for today’s hectic lifestyle. Especially for the parties in power, the temptation to try to bury unpleasant problems in the lap of time is very great. The speaker’s sole power in calling the parliament to a meeting from the summer pastures should be reconsidered and the system reformed in a more democratic direction.

Tommi Mäklin

Helsinki

