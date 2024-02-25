Reader's Opinion | Finland is wasting the potential of civil service

Last In recent times, there has been a heated debate about leaving the reserve and civilian service, when the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) publicly considered the prohibition of leaving the reserve. This caused a spike in withdrawals from the reserve, but one important revenue angle is completely missing from the public debate. What is the role of those who have completed civil service in times of crisis?

Refresher exercises are organized for those who have done military service, and they also know to some extent what tasks await them in a possible war situation. The civil service was reformed in 2008 so that from now on, training has included sections focused on crisis preparedness, such as combating environmental damage and civil protection.

At the end of 2007, I was one of the first to pilot this new type of training and was introduced to the protection of cultural property. I saw this as meaningful, because I had work experience in culture and the training had a concrete connection to overall national defense.

However, these skills have not been maintained in any way. In addition, many who have done civil service have ended up in various jobs in different sectors, which are useful in terms of the functioning of society during war or other national crisis. Why aren't we as a nation taking advantage of these resources?

The decision to apply for civil service is always based on a world of values, but it does not exclude patriotism, a sense of duty, let alone the will to defend the country. There are potentially thousands of people who have completed civil service in Finland, who are ready to contribute to our country in times of war and peace.

Juuso Paulasuo

Kärkölä

