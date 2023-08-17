Reader’s Opinion | Finland has the conditions to be a model country for climate goals

Politicians should immediately make decisions to prevent climate catastrophe, without thinking about short-sighted national or other interests.

The government with the first steps, it has been discussed whether the guidelines are sufficient to achieve the climate goals. You shouldn’t joke about it. I suggest that Finland could even set an example here, as happened almost thirty years ago.

The members of the Government are probably aware of our country’s honorable traditions in controlling air pollution. In 1985, the UN Helsinki Protocol (Helsinki Protocol), which was signed by 25 European countries, decided to limit the emission of air-polluting sulfur compounds by at least 30 percent by 1993. Twenty years later, these emissions, mainly from pulp mills, had been successfully brought under control.

But air pollution still caused 723,000 premature deaths in Europe alone in 2019, according to the World Health Organization WHO. Pollution causes people respiratory infections and lung diseases such as cancer. They also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes. So these examples are about air pollution and how to control it.

But the matter is more broadly related to climate change, in order to curb which all particle and other emissions must be minimized. We have had enough experience with climate warming this past summer as well, both here and elsewhere. Therefore, politicians should immediately make decisions to prevent climate catastrophe, without thinking about short-sighted national or other interests, whether they are carbon sinks of forests or other means.

Sustainable development requires politicians to have the ability and desire to commit to researched information in decision-making – there is already enough of it available. So our country could once again set a bold example by acting now. The solution to these enormous problems must not be left to the next generations. They must have the right to breathe clean air on a livable planet.

Jukka H. Meurman

doctor, professor emeritus

Espoo

