Reader’s Opinion | Finland does not benefit from the EU’s restoration regulation

The broad lines of restoration can be agreed upon among the EU member states, but the details must be left to the discretion of the member states.

WWF Finland general secretary Liisa Rohweder urged (HS Guest pen 8.6.) Finland and Finnish MEPs to show that our country is committed to stopping the loss of nature. According to him, Finland is one of the countries in the EU that have fought against the restoration regulation.

I am one of the mentioned opponents and I think I am quite vocal as well. Finland does not benefit from the regulation sufficiently compared to the disadvantages. I plan to vote against the regulation in July. Part of my reasoning can also be found in Rohweder’s writing. Namely, he lists a long list of national programs in which restoration is already being done. In addition to this, his arguments are based on how things are done specifically in Finland.

It is about a significant political direction: will the European Commission or Finland itself decide on Finnish affairs. With the reaction of this initiative, we will also show the future commission what the limits of its competence are.

The environment department of the current commission has acted questionably by trying to influence the initiative’s key players in a very targeted manner. The Commission is not a lobbyist and may not launch an aggressive lobbying campaign after the proposal is published. This is an extremely dangerous path for European democracy.

Yes, restoration is needed in the EU and in Finland. Broad lines can be agreed between member countries, but the details must be left to the discretion of the member states. The fact that the commission decides on the increase of urban greenery, i.e. in other words, on plantings on the roofs of apartment buildings, as well as on what is a common comparison year suitable for all member countries, is not reasonable. It is also not reasonable to condense all these ambitious measures into one piece of legislation that is binding as such.

Sometimes it seems to be forgotten that the green and left wing of politics are also good at using populist language. The recently published news about Metsäkeskus’ incorrect calculations is a good example of the fact that the entire industry was wanted to be run down, screaming, based on incorrect information. The restoration initiative with all its details is a clear sign of a political show, in the preparation of which the reality of farmers and the forestry sector has been ignored.

The possible overturning of the current proposal in no way means that we are not committed to stopping nature loss. We are already committed to the green transition in Finland and the EU. To restore, we just need a new presentation.

It is true that restoration also creates jobs. However, the profession of many people working in agriculture and forestry is at stake due to the initiative – their profession will not change automatically with the help of EU legislation. On the scale of the European Union, it is also about the food security of our continent.

For these reasons, I protest against the restoration decree and will continue to protest in the future.

Petri Sarvamaa

Member of the European Parliament (cok), Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.