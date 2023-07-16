Reader’s Opinion | Finland could have a police sports unit

Top athletes would be well suited to the police’s various surveillance tasks, and at least there would be no need to worry about being fit for the field.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news about the challenges of professional athletes in combining studying or working with elite sports (HS 2.7.). The Olympic Committee has encouraged athletes to have a dual career, but the different models do not seem to work from the athletes’ point of view. At the same time, during the current year, there have been reports that the starting places at the University of Applied Sciences cannot be fully filled. It is now separately recorded in the new government program that the number of police officers will be increased to 8,000 police person-years by the end of the election period. The addition is made to strengthen the operational activities of the police.

I personally see an opportunity in this situation: let’s establish a sports unit at the Police Academy. The police could offer top athletes a dual career modeled after the Olympic Committee. For example, Puolustusvoimat combines the service of top athletes with their sports career at the Sports School.

While in government office, supporting athletes with various practices would be justified and representing Finland at the top international level would be natural. Top athletes would be well suited to the police’s various surveillance tasks, and at least there would be no need to worry about being fit for the field.

This proposal also serves more broadly as an opening to examine the transition to a line format in police training. After a suitable basic education, you could choose a few study lines at the Police University of Applied Sciences. It could be a matter of weightings, and no possibilities should be ruled out after choosing a line. There is already a need for so much different expertise in the police force that it would be possible to seriously investigate the linear study of police training.

Top athletes would certainly also bring positive visibility to the police, and I believe that a police career could be an interesting option for many athletes. After all, he also served as a police officer for the other Lasse Viré.

Rafael the Noble

Helsinki

