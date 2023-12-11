Reader's Opinion | Finland cannot afford to compromise on the protection of old forests

Stopping the loss of nature requires the protection of all old and natural forests.

in Finland only a few old and natural forests remain. The government of Petteri Orpo (kok) has promised in its program to protect the remaining natural old forests of the state that meet the national criteria.

On December 5, the Finnish Environment Agency (Syke) and the Natural Resources Agency (Luke) published the preliminary work, on the basis of which the decision to protect old and natural forests in Finland will be made. The report leaves the door open to both success and serious failure of the historic preservation decision. The report presents different alternatives for the threshold values ​​according to which forests worthy of protection can be found.

The researchers who participated in the work have publicly referred to the strong political pressure directed at them, which has resulted in attempts to make the threshold values ​​of old forests so exclusionary that there would be little to protect. It is illustrative that many current protected areas and national parks would remain unprotected with the demarcations mentioned in the report.

There is plenty of high-quality information available about the state's most valuable forests. For example, the Luonnonmetsät Sápmi group in the Sámi region and the Luonnonmetsä working group elsewhere in Finland, which are made up of independent experts mentioned in the report, have done extensive mapping work with funding from the Kone Foundation and environmental organizations. The decision to protect old forests will inevitably fail if it is based only on artificially strict threshold values ​​and the available expert knowledge is left unused in decision-making.

The protection decision regarding old forests is an important touchstone for Finland's commitment to stop the loss of nature. The effects of protecting the state's natural forests would be quite small for the economy, but big for nature. If Finland falters with the obvious conservation decisions, how can we succeed with the more difficult decisions that inevitably lie ahead?

Mari Pantsar

transformation director, Kone foundation on the Metsä side

Touko Sipiläinen

country director, Greenpeace

I met Veistola

Executive Director, Finnish Nature Conservation Union

