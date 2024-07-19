Reader’s Opinion | Finland can become a global leader in the technology field

Reader’s opinion|Finland’s growth requires open-minded cooperation.

Finland needs an inspiring and energizing vision: a change in the attitude atmosphere, faith in ourselves and our future, and bold and concrete acts of growth. It is pointless for us to stay stuck in the midst of weak economic growth and productivity.

Instead, we can become a global leader in the technology field. The future of our country is built on the cooperation of different sectors and unique technological know-how.

Newly we received pleasing news: the artificial intelligence company Silo AI had been sold to the United States. The acquisition is believed to open up even better opportunities for Finland to build a globally competitive and attractive ecosystem of artificial intelligence expertise.

At the same time, we were also happy that Finland is now an interesting country for high-tech experts to come to work. Finland’s economic growth in the future is increasingly dependent on the attraction and retention power of the best talent.

In addition to artificial intelligence, Finland also has world-class expertise in the fields of semiconductors, quantum technology and biotechnology. In addition to startups, it is important for medium-sized growth companies to invest in these breakthrough technologies. Medium-sized companies have a huge impact on Finland’s economic growth, and the return potential of their investments is high.

“ Technological know-how alone will not put Finland on the path to growth.

Technologies and related know-how do not alone put Finland on the path to growth. According to a survey published in June by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), the number of growth companies in Finland has halved over the past year.

Now, if ever, is the moment when we need to join forces and invest in business growth opportunities. Our country’s future growth and success depend on the cross-border cooperation of different sectors and our unique expertise in the field of key breakthrough technologies.

At worst, the lack of cooperation prevents Finland from reaching the full potential of innovation and economic growth. We need to create common goals and work to achieve them across sector boundaries.

Cooperation means concrete measures, such as financing joint research projects, sharing information and supporting networking. Cooperation can promote innovation, open doors to international markets, bring significant business opportunities and thus help Finland maintain its competitiveness.

Research institutes, universities, companies, cultural organizations and the state must work together without bias for the benefit of Finland. It is important that the state supports cooperation projects and provides funding for projects. Companies must boldly invest in research and development, and cultural organizations must bring out the story of Finnish know-how.

Finland the future as a world-class technology expert is in our own hands. Let’s create a new Finnish story together, where the cooperation of different fields is at the center.

By combining our strengths in different sectors and utilizing our unique technology know-how, we can ensure success and growth in the future.

Heli Hytönen

managing director,

Growth group Suomi ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.