Reader’s Opinion | Finland attracts talented people, but there is still work to be done

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told (18.7.) Made by the Internations network From the Expat Insider 2024 surveywhich evaluated the attractiveness of different countries in the eyes of the international workforce.

In the study, Panama, Mexico and Indonesia ranked in the top three, while the ten least attractive countries, along with Finland, included Germany, Canada and Norway. This is because many respondents value low taxation and low cost of living, which Western countries cannot compete with developing countries.

Finland has invested in the last few years to streamline residence permits: electronic transactions, fast processing times and effective post-monitoring of permits. According to the latest statistics from the Finnish Immigration Service, work- and education-based immigration is on the rise. During the first half of the year, 27,470 first residence permit applications were granted, compared to 26,292 at the same time a year earlier.

“ Carrots are needed to get foreign experts interested in Finland.

Smooth in addition to processing times, carrots are needed to get foreign experts interested in Finland. During its term, the government is still preparing, for example, a change in the law, according to which a person with a higher university degree can obtain language skills after verifying a permanent residence permit in Finland.

In the story, the claim was made that the international workforce would deprive Finland because of a nation that has a negative attitude towards immigration. We Finns know that we cannot do without foreign labor. There simply aren’t enough of us to support our aging population.

What kind of immigration policy is practiced in Finland is a separate issue. The story mentioned as one negative change the government’s so-called 3/6 month rule, according to which a third country citizen who has lost his job should find a new job within three to six months after becoming unemployed. However, similar legislation also exists in our neighboring countries in Sweden, where the period is three months, and in Norway and Denmark, where the period is six months.

For legislation has clear grounds: as a nation, we cannot afford for people of working age and able-bodied to live on social security regardless of citizenship. The financing of our welfare society is falling apart. It is a reasonable requirement that an immigrant coming to Finland for work can support himself with his own work.

In light of the statistics, Finland does attract talented people, but of course there is still a lot to be done. Negative conversation creates a negative atmosphere. It is possible to change structures with legislation. Everyone builds the tone of the conversation.

Arto Satonen

minister of labor (kok)

