Reader's Opinion | Financial incentives must be created to have children

Collected the majority of pension payments are used to pay current pensions and the rest are funded. Our system is based on the fact that the current generation creates a new generation, which in turn pays their parents' pensions.

In order for the population to remain at its current size and for the pension system to have the payers it needs, families should have an average of 2.1 children. In 2022 the figure was alarmingly miserable, 1.32 children for every woman of childbearing age. The collapse of the number of children and thus the dependency ratio affects Western countries in particular, and it has wide-ranging effects related to the national economy, security policy and the carrying capacity of the pension system.

Of reproductive age 85 percent want two children on average. The rest don't want children. The gap between the desired number of children and the achieved number of children grows every year. We know that one of the reasons is that financial uncertainty and the high cost of starting a family make many people postpone having children, and even small surprises increase the delay and ultimately ruin their dreams of having children.

“ A tax deduction would bring peace of mind.

In economic theory, we talk about externalities when the activity under economic scrutiny gets a financial advantage from outsourcing part of the costs of its activity to be paid by others. Some people leave their pensions to be paid by the younger generations without taking part in the financial burden that comes from having children.

Junior doing it has to be made more economically attractive. I propose that each child gets an annual tax deduction of 1,200 euros, which is divided equally between the guardians, regardless of the family structure. In order to maintain fiscal balance, the taxation of the childless will be increased slightly in the same proportion. A working family with three children would receive a financial handout of 3,600 euros from society, because they take care of the sustainability of the pension system.

A tax deduction would bring financial peace of mind to a young couple in a life situation that is often by far the most expensive and busiest. At the same time, it would hopefully motivate to have children at a younger age, which increases the probability that the achieved number of children corresponds to the desired number of children.

Ville Vettenranta

lead developer, Turku

