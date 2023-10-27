Reader’s Opinion | Farmers are in payment difficulties through no fault of their own

Payments of agricultural subsidies for the new EU program period start in autumn a couple of months later than before.

Significant this autumn, some Finnish farmers have run into payment difficulties through no fault of their own. They expect thousands or tens of thousands of euros in income, with which they are supposed to pay off the investment loans of their farms. The situation is due to the fact that the payments of agricultural subsidies for the new EU program period start in autumn a couple of months later than before.

Traditionally, agricultural loan repayments and subsidy payments have been coordinated in time, and for example interest subsidy loan repayments are at the end of October and April. The Agricultural Administration and MTK have urged farmers and banks to agree on postponements. Some banks have come against farmers, but some have not. The debtor’s customer history may have made it difficult to obtain payment flexibility, and the banks have justified the inflexibility with a weak credit rating or a decline in the credit rating of the entire sector.

As a representative of the farmers, I hope the state will play a stronger role in instructing the banks, because the same situation is ahead in the coming years as well. Farmers have been innocent of the change in support payments and now find themselves in an unfair position. The final result can only be given to the banks and the state as a poor grade, if not rejected. The profitability of agriculture has been weak for a long time, and there is great concern about security of supply. Agriculture bears its social responsibility by producing food. Banks must bear their share.

Rauli Albert

executive director

MTK Etelä-Savo ry

