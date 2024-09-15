Reader’s Opinion | Extensive cooperation is needed to prevent suicides

Reader’s opinion|Every welfare area should have a suicide prevention task force.

Self-destruction is increasingly being talked about by people who contact Mieli ry’s crisis assistance. The police have reported an increase in the number of suicide calls. Research data also shows that suicidal thoughts among Finns have become more common. In the Health and Welfare Institute’s (THL) Terve Suomi population survey, suicidal thoughts were reported by one in eight under 50 in 2023, and one in ten in 2018.

Suicide deaths is almost 750 per year, but there are many times more suicide attempts. Suicidality as a phenomenon affects a wide group of people, because it also burdens loved ones. Due to the lack of resources in welfare areas, it is often difficult to get help for suicide, unless there is an acute danger of suicide.

“ Suicide can already be seen as a life crisis.

in Finland has experience in successfully responding to suicide: the number of suicide deaths has been halved compared to the beginning of the 1990s. The decrease in suicides was promoted by several measures, the most significant of which was the national suicide prevention project implemented between 1986 and 1996.

In recent years, the number of suicides has not increased, but a good situation does not continue by itself. Preventing suicides requires long-term work and comprehensive consideration of mental health. That is why it cannot remain only the task of healthcare, but the work must extend to the entire society. Mental health must be strengthened in schools, work communities and all those places where people meet.

Many actors have the ability to help. Social security professionals have been trained to deal with people at risk of suicide. Organizations have accumulated knowledge and know-how on handling very difficult situations. More and more citizens have the skills to support their neighbor in need through the worst. The know-how and desire to help from different parties should now be brought together and put to use effectively. A concrete way is to establish a suicide prevention working group in each welfare area to think about and implement practical measures to reduce suicides.

Second an important step would be to systematically implement the National Mental Health Strategy and Suicide Prevention Program 2020–2030. The now finished program has been left at the feet of social and health care savings. In addition, it should be ensured that those who belong to risk groups, such as those who have attempted suicide in the past, always get the help they need. It can be achieved by providing services with sufficient resources and by securing the activities of organizations that do mental health work.

Effective suicide prevention work is facilitated by the fact that the stigma associated with suicide is breaking down. Suicidality can already be seen as a life crisis that can happen to anyone and that can be talked about and dealt with.

Marena Kukkonen

head of the suicide prevention center

Sanna Vesikansa

head of crisis operations

Mieli ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.