Thursday, February 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | Examples and stories are needed to learn a language

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | Examples and stories are needed to learn a language

Motivation for language learning requires role models, role models and trendsetters.

Katri Piri (HS Opinion 25.2.) participated in the discussion about the language by sharing his own story about why and how he has learned German. I can relate well to Piri's story, because I learned Swedish as an adult and have been speaking it every day since then for 17 years. Motivation to learn a language requires role models, role models and trendsetters. Storytelling, on the other hand, concretizes the possibilities and benefits of the language and gives hope: you can really learn the language, even if it seems difficult at first.

Jaan Siitonen

executive director, Language Envoys Association Språkambassadörerna rf

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Reader39s #Opinion #Examples #stories #needed #learn #language

See also  HS Turku | Ville Hirvonen got an incredibly good electricity contract - "Human error", says the energy company
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Local Police of Totana begins a campaign against illegal taxi drivers

The Local Police of Totana begins a campaign against illegal taxi drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result