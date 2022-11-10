Reader’s Opinion | Everything possible is torn out of the forest

In the old days, it was customary to use the forest in such a way that even after the trees were felled, the animals living there could live and continue their family.

Finland the current forest policy can with good reason be called encouraging forest destruction. In the name of economic output, everything possible is torn out of the stand and the living conditions of the rest of the forest nature are not cared for at all. We constantly see the results of this activity around us as we drive along the country roads. An efficient forest machine has raped the entire forest environment. The mosses and lichens on the rock surfaces have been torn out, the blueberry and lingonberry shoots have been destroyed, the spruce and pine seed trees have been felled. A few broken pieces of small wood have been left behind as a war memorial.

In the old days, it was customary to use the forest in such a way that even after the trees were felled, the animals living there could live and continue their family. The tree fellers tried to avoid unnecessary tearing up of moss and sparrow growth, so that blueberries and lingonberries could be picked already the following summer. The large seed trees were left to spread the seed crop, so that the subsequent growth of the tree would be as fast as possible. If the feller found a large treetop nest, he left it and the nearby trees uncut to save the bird’s nest wood.

“ Even branches and needles are not forgotten in forest management.

Nowadays, spruce, pine and birch forests are swept down to the juniper bush, and branches and needles are not even forgotten in the current forest management. They are collected to be burned until the last twig. In the old days, twigs were left uncollected because it was known that they enrich the forest floor. It should be remembered that a large part of Finland’s forest land is only a few centuries ago raised terrain from under the sea. Every needle and twig left in the forest contributes to the growing medium of the soil.

The forest policy of previous generations was based on respecting the diversity of the forest and securing the growth of future generations. The current short-sighted forestry policy only believes in financial profits and the total utilization of wood raw material here and now.

Juko Kivi

Bay

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.