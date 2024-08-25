Reader’s Opinion | Everyone defines for themselves what autism means for them

The autism spectrum individuals experience their autism and being on the spectrum in different ways. Everyone’s experience with autism is individual, correct and authentic.

Autism is not a disease. Autism is a congenital and lifelong condition. The autism spectrum includes highly gifted people, but also people with a diagnosis of intellectual disability, most of them are somewhere in between. Some are able to live very independently, others may need multidisciplinary support throughout their lives. All are equally valuable.

Autism is often associated with good concentration, the ability to notice details and solve problems, and a good sense of justice. Autism is often seen as difficulties in social interactions, differences in information conveyed by the senses and its interpretation, and exceptional sensitivity of the nervous system to stress. There can also be difficulties in directing one’s own activities.

The word autism spectrum describes the diversity of autism. The need for support for people on the autism spectrum varies between individuals due to, for example, age, life situation and support measures.

Related to this is whether autism is perceived as a disability or whether society perceives that people on the autism spectrum are disabled. When society does not take into account the needs of those on the autism spectrum and the environment is often unreasonably burdensome, functional limitations can result. Many need disability services, for example.

Getting services should not be based on diagnosis, but on functional ability and individual needs. Unfortunately, access to services is often possible only after the person has received a diagnosis. Everyone should get help and support that meets their needs, everyone should be able to participate in society.

Different terms are used in different contexts. The terminology used in the context of medicine is different from that used in other contexts. The diversity of autism experiences is a kind of patchwork. Everyone defines for themselves what autism means for them.

executive director, Autismiliitto ry

