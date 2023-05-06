Reader’s Opinion | Events and event spaces enliven the city

We also need large event spaces so that large events can be organized in Finland.

To different sides Modern event spaces are under construction in Finland, which enable versatile event organization. When large event spaces are built, it is important that they are easily accessible by public transport, by bike and on foot, so that event-goers do not congest the city infrastructure. The event space in itself does not make the city car-dominated, as long as the location is suitable and the connections work.

Events and event spaces do not spoil the city. On the contrary, the events create demand for restaurant, accommodation and other services and enliven the city. For example, last year’s Uefa Super Cup brought 14.5 million euros to Helsinki. Events strengthen people’s relationship with the city, and events build the vitality and attractiveness of localities.

From the point of view of major international events, Finland is on the sidelines. The war in Ukraine started by Russia more than a year ago has cemented the fact that we are behind, for example, from the point of view of concert tours. We need big event spaces so that big events can be organized in Finland. Otherwise, it happens that people go abroad to see their favorite artist, who cannot be brought to Finland to perform profitably, because we do not have suitable facilities.

Sami Kerman

managing director

Event Industry Association

