Reader’s Opinion | Even Plato thought about a reasonable wage level

According to Plato, no person is so much better than another that it entitles them to more than four times the salary.

Greek the ancient philosopher Plato has had a significant impact on the democratic development of Western society. The elements of freedom, brotherhood and equality in Plato’s thinking were, among other things, the fact that he considered the reasonable salary of the most hardworking, reasonable, i.e. the best “free man” for the work he did at the time to be, at most, about four times greater than what the “tavis” earned at the time.

No one person is so much better than another that it entitles them to receive more. If he were greedy for more, it would mean the misery of others, and we have enough concrete examples of that in Finland and the world today.

The average earned income in Finland is probably around 2,500–3,000 euros per month. Platon’s maximum would therefore be 10,000–12,000 euros per month (the effect of taxation must of course be taken into account). Everyone who lives their lives sensibly will do quite brilliantly on these income levels, but those who live on the minimum level should be very careful.

Finland should have a pension ceiling, which is valid in many countries. 5,000 euros per month is a suitable maximum.

Hannes Mikkola

Loimaa

