Reader’s Opinion | Even common species are disappearing from our forests

It’s time for pulp companies to adapt their operations to the limits of nature.

Finland forest nature becomes one-sided. Common species are also disappearing: the common owl is highly endangered, the barn owl and the sparrow owl have declined to endangered. Watercourses also suffer from the environmental damage caused by logging. The carbon sink of forests has shrunk so much that it has nullified Finland’s emission reductions.

At the moment, our forests are used too harshly, especially for the needs of the pulp industry. According to researchers, the biggest reason for the loss of nature in our forests is intensive forestry, and due to excessive logging, the carbon sink has also collapsed.

One would think that this crisis would force the pulp companies to change. Unfortunately, the researchers’ message has not been heard. Metsä Group recently opened Europe’s largest pulp mill in Kemi. The factory increases logging pressure, especially in the slowly regenerating northern forests.

Pulp companies like to talk about bioproducts with a high processing value, which are used to break away from the fossil economy. In reality, the Finnish forest industry, such as the “bioproduct factory” in Kemi, mainly produces pulp and cardboard, which artificially breathe a disposable culture and accelerate the unsustainable use of forests.

In the future, we have to manage with less wood raw material, i.e. the increase in value must be obtained by increasing the processing value, not the production quantities. Natural forests must be protected from logging and the use of forests must protect nature values ​​better. Forestry workers and entrepreneurs would also benefit from a truly sustainable forest industry, whose sustainability of livelihood is secured by recognizing the limits to the use of forests.

The old world forest industry must change in order to stop the loss of nature and achieve the climate goals.

Oona Käyhkö

forest expert, Greenpeace

