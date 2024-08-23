Reader’s Opinion | Even at the moment, Vanhushoiva is produced with very different personnel dimensions

Reader’s opinion|Hoiva’s statutory minimum sizing and the necessary personnel sizing are two different things.

Discourse staffing for elderly care has drifted into the question of whether staffing should be reduced or not. In this discussion, two different things have been mixed up: the statutory minimum staffing and the actual staffing needed in the units.

The actual minimum dimensions of the unit are determined, among other things, by the resident profile, i.e. the residents’ need for services, the supervisory authority’s registration decision, i.e. the former license, and the size of the unit. Even at the moment, hoiva is produced with very different personnel sizes, often at a higher level than the statutory minimum size. The statutory minimum dimensioning will not change this.

In the background reasoning of the draft law, it has been identified that the units that would be able to reduce the dimensioning in the first place are those that increased it at the time when the statutory dimensioning increased. These units are estimated to be about a third of the operational units.

Now, however, the public debate and the guidance given to service providers by the welfare regions suggests that after the change in the law, all providers should operate according to the minimum dimensions of the law. This is not realistic in practice.

Residents’ need for care does not change overnight, even if the statutory minimum measurement is calculated. This matter has been taken into account in the background reasoning of the law and also in the estimated financial impact on welfare areas. Welfare regions must also take this reality into account when evaluating the effects in the operational units of their region.

Niklas Härus

business manager

Great homes

