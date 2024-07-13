Reader’s Opinion | Euthanasia would increase human freedom

Reader’s opinion|The possibility of euthanasia is not an alternative to good hospice care, we need both.

14.7. 2:00 am

Finland archbishop of the orthodox church Leo and the bishop of the Helsinki Diocese of the Catholic Church Raimo Goyarrola are against euthanasia in their Vieraskynä article (HS 11.7.).

I disagree. Do not deny me the possibility of euthanasia, even if you would never want it for yourself. No religious doctrine can justify universal rules.

The bishops rightly state that in other countries the limit of euthanasia has been narrowed, but I think they draw the wrong conclusion. Allowing euthanasia is clearly seen as a good thing, when the law has not been repealed but, on the contrary, has gone further in its direction.

Euthanasia is always based on the dying person’s own will. Compliance with this will does not diminish the dignity and freedom of each person, but increases it. Bishops also talk about the right to life, but translate it into an obligation to live even when a person does not think he has a valuable and decent life left.

For centuries, medicine has strived to prolong and improve life. Now a new assessment is needed to a small extent: is prolonging life by all means always a good goal? On the other hand, there is no essential difference between active and passive euthanasia, because in some cases omitting treatments will lead to death just as surely.

We all agree on the need for good hospice care. The possibility of euthanasia is not an option, but both are needed.

Jori Mäntysalo

chairman, Vapaa-attelijai liitto ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.