Reader’s Opinion | Euthanasia must be made possible

At worst, you have to languish as a living corpse in a nursing home.

In excellent in the story Riders of a good death (HS 14.6.) Jutta Zilliacus says that she hopes for the same end as her father, who died at the age of 92. Zilliacus says that his father acted as he always did, i.e. he went to sleep, woke up at night to the fridge to eat something good and went back to sleep. He didn’t wake up after that. “What a lovely death!” Zilliacus states.

Not everyone is doing so well. At worst, you have to languish as a living corpse in a nursing home. When will Finland become a civilized country where euthanasia is possible?

Olli Lehtovuori

90 years old, Helsinki

