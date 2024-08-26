Reader’s Opinion | Euros in the wallet do not protect against crises

Reader’s opinion|The need for support can fall on anyone.

Last the public debate of the past emphasizes how the government’s actions weaken the everyday life of those in a weaker position. That’s true too, but the decisions affect us all.

The need for support can fall on anyone. Euros in your wallet do not protect you from sorrows, fears, disappointments, or concern for your own or loved ones’ health and well-being.

Those of you who have been ill yourself or whose loved one has been ill, know how valuable and meaningful it has been to have peer support. You know how valuable a community is, where you are listened to and understood by peers. Or how important it is to find a place where you are not documented in the patient information system or the conversation is not recorded.

You know how comforting it is to know that no one is judging you: you can be just you, without feeling ashamed. You also know how valuable it is to be able to act as a peer yourself, to give back the support and understanding that you yourself once needed and received.

Organizational funding for mental health is needed everywhere in Finland. The planned organizational cuts affect each of us, because, for example, personal wealth does not replace the importance of organizational activities and peer support.

Decision-makers, it is your job to make sure that even in difficult times, people have the feeling that we are in the same boat. The decisions you make will affect you now and in the future. We must not leave anyone alone. This requires all of us, including organizations.

Petra Nummelin

executive director

Psykosociala förbundet rf

Tiina Puranen

executive director

Central association of people with mental illness – FinFami ry

