Reader’s Opinion | Ethically sustainable construction must be guaranteed by legislation

Reader’s opinion|The buyer of the apartment is without protection if deliberate and gross construction defects occur after the so-called warranty period.

in Helsingin Sanomat was about how builders and contractors are responsible for the quality of their work (HS 10.7.). Examples were pipe renovations that had been done in such a way that after only a few years the customers had been forced to take measures to guarantee the operation of the pipelines. The warranty period is two years, unless gross negligence or comparable activity can be demonstrated.

Mainly complaints are not taken care of, because the builders or renovators know that only through the process that starts in the district court can the responsibilities be realized, and due to the unreasonable duration and cost of the process, this is not the case. The aforementioned facts are used as justification. It is also possible that the case will be lost, in which case the other side’s costs will also be paid in addition to your own court costs.

A similar unfortunate situation can also arise in situations where, contrary to the drawings, for example, the sewers of new housing associations are not supported, and the support remains to be paid by the shareholders of the companies in order to get the sewers working. There are examples of this. Among other things, Hesari has done a story about a housing association located in Järvenpää, where things related to fire safety had been deliberately left undone (HS 29.2.).

In the mentioned in these cases, construction companies justify denying their responsibility by saying that the general statute of limitations has expired. This is despite the fact that such deliberate gross construction errors can only be detected when they come to the fore, for example, in connection with fire inspections or the piling of neighboring buildings.

The buyer of the apartment is therefore practically without protection, if deliberate and gross construction defects occur after the so-called warranty period.

The Finnish Construction Industry Association has detailed ethical guidelines for its members, but these are ignored. Instead, things that have already been paid for are paid a second time.

It is therefore a deliberate and outrageous action by construction companies and repair contractors whose sole purpose is to fatten the bottom line at the expense of ordinary apartment owners, not caring in the slightest about the financial consequences and grief they cause to people and their loved ones.

What could be done? At the legislative level, measures should be taken so that ethically and morally sound construction becomes the rule, and people do not have to pay for things that have already been paid for a second time. However, for a large part of people, it is one of the most important purchases in life, with major financial consequences.

Pekka Laakso

deputy judge, Tuusula

