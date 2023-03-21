Reader’s Opinion | Estonia is studied at Sibelius high school

There is a national curriculum for the Estonian language in upper secondary education.

Heikki Paatelma did (HS Opinion 19.3.) a well-founded observation about the importance of the Estonian language for Finns. The geographical distance between Finland and Estonia is short, and the social development of Finland and Estonia is constantly bringing our peoples closer together. Knowing the language of a neighboring country and a related nation is increasingly important to us Finns.

That’s why I’m happy to clarify information about the teaching of the Estonian language in Helsinki high schools. There is a national curriculum for the Estonian language in secondary upper secondary education, and the curricula of the upper secondary schools in the city of Helsinki also include the Estonian language A and B3 syllabuses. At Sibelius high school, students of the Estonian language are taught in both A and B3 language groups. There are currently 30 students in the B3 Estonian group.

The next necessary and important step in the teaching of the Estonian language at the upper secondary school level is for the Matriculation Examination Board to include the Estonian language as a subject to be written in the matriculation examination.

Hannu Rantala

principal, Sibelius High School

