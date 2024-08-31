Reader’s Opinion | Espoo must save the forests near the population centers

Reader’s opinion|Local forests have a significant impact on both the surrounding ecosystem and the comfort and safety of residents.

Espoo prepares for the city’s population to increase by around one hundred thousand by 2060. In its draft general plan 2060, Espoo presents the zoning of the natural forests near the population centers for construction. According to the draft plan, the proportion of nearby forests in the already densely built suburbs of Espoo would decrease significantly, which is worrying when you look at the existing natural cover anyway.

The benefits of local forests for both the inhabitants of the area and its fauna are quite well known. Forests clean the air and dampen traffic noise. This is especially important for the residential areas of Espoo, which are located along busy thoroughfares such as Turku Motorway, Länsiväylä and Ring 1. The phenomena caused by climate change are becoming more common.

In the nearby forests plays an important role in terms of flood protection, as undeveloped forest land absorbs and filters water. In addition, forests cool the climate in cities.

The microclimate of forests has been found to have significant health effects and a calming effect on the human mind. The nearby forests are easily accessible on foot and offer a stimulating and educational environment. Local forests therefore have a significant impact on both the surrounding ecosystem and the comfort and safety of the residents.

In everything when building in an urban environment, one should therefore strive to preserve nature and build primarily in areas that are to be demolished or already built, such as parking lots and fields removed from agricultural use.

The current natural state, typical of the maritime Espoo, rocky nearby forests in the population center should therefore be preserved intact, because building on them is always an irreversible change. It is also a question of what we want to preserve from the original Espoo for future generations.

Minna Fagerlund

Espoo

