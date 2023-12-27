Reader's Opinion | Erkki Tuomioja: Source criticism was forgotten about the article about the Soviet agent

Martti Backman wrote about Soviet agent Zoja Voskresenkaja in a rather free style.

Martti Backman is written about Soviet agent Zoja Voskresenkaja (HS 23.12.) in a rather free style suitable for agent literature. It does not include fact-checking or source criticism.

Thus, when telling about Zoja's relationship with Hella Wuolijoki, who was undoubtedly in the records of the Soviet intelligence service as an agent called POET, she also tells how “in January 1940 the pseudonym 'Poet' arrived in Stockholm to discuss the peace of the Winter War with the Jartsevis and the ambassador Aleksandra Kollontai”.

This would have become more understandable if Backman had also mentioned that, unlike two years later, the writer Wuolijoki was still in Stockholm in 1940 as a peace scout sent by Foreign Minister Väinö Tanner and met both Boris Jartsev and the ambassador Aleksandra Kollontai. If Backman has such information that he also met Zoja Voskresenkaja, it would be good to know what the source of such information is, because I, having studied these connections, do not have such information.

The lack of source criticism shines when we come to the point where Backman, referring to the memoirs of Soviet intelligence officer Pavel Sudoplatov, says that “Hella Wuolijoki's daughter” would have arranged a meeting between nuclear physicists Niels Bohr and Lise Meitner. Backman could have wondered how this would have been successful during the continuation war from Vappu Tuomioja, who has never even met either of them in his life. The reliability of the source would be improved if Backman had taken the trouble to tell how Sudoplatov, in the same context, says that Wuolijoki's daughter has since married the Deputy Foreign Minister of Sweden.

Erkki Tuomioja

docent of political history emeritus, Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.