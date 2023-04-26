Reader’s Opinion | Equality should be strived for in grading practices

How would we get the most out of the new evaluation criteria and standards?

Mother tongue and literature lecturers Anu Eerola, Mia Jantunen and Annu Viheriälehto worried (HS Opinion 22.4.) critical sentences of an individual civil servant about the assessment practices of HS in the interview (19.4.). The word choices in the interview were not successful in all respects, but as teachers of the mother tongue, they of course know how the media works: from the free-flowing interview of an hour, sentences are picked out that are intended to provoke opinions and discussion on the matter or that otherwise deviate from traditional official statements. It is also clear that the thoughts of an individual civil servant do not always represent the official position of the background organization – in this case Karvi. Sorry for the inconvenience caused.

Eerola, Jantunen and Viheriälehto undoubtedly rightly stated that the criteria themselves are so open to interpretation that they cannot be used to reliably give a grade. It seems that if the criteria are ambiguous from the teachers’ point of view, the teachers do not seem to know how to use them unambiguously. Personally, I think that a national process is needed, where we learn together what the word “helped” means, for example, attached to the grade 5.

I definitely agree with the authors that “instead of confrontation, evaluation should be discussed constructively and developed in cooperation”. So would it be time to start a discussion about how nationally we could get the most out of the newly introduced, new evaluation criteria and standards so that teachers in different schools and municipalities are not left alone to think about how they should be interpreted? It is good to actively monitor the actions of the Board of Education to support the implementation.

Jari Metsämuuronen

lead assessment specialist

National Education Evaluation Center Karvi

