Reader’s Opinion | Equality and equality also belong to the disabled

I am concerned about the realization of equality for disabled people.

Government issues the prime minister’s communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society at the start of the autumn session of the parliament.

Although the primary goal here is to renounce the use of racist language, we will forcefully ignore the government’s future measures that have an impact on the equality of citizens.

I am concerned about the realization of equality for disabled people, because there are no experts with experience with disabilities or influencers with disabilities in the government or parliament.

Disability influencers must be involved in decision-making already in the preparation phase, and if they are not in the parliament, they must be involved from outside it.

The entry into force of the partly disputed but also praised Disability Services Act is moving at least to the fall of 2024, but fears have been expressed that it will be taken as a means of saving money, in which case we will forcefully end up in a situation where equality and equality for the disabled is once again threatened.

I would hope that the government, on the basis of its communication, would involve disabled experience experts and disabled influencers to tell how equality could be promoted.

It doesn’t always require large investments or more money, because a lot can also be done by changing the attitude atmosphere and dismantling the obstacles set by the current legislation.

Inka Kolhinoja

disability advocate, Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.