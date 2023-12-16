Reader's Opinion | Equal parenting requires a jointly agreed division of responsibilities

Both parties must give the other room to bear responsibility and learn from mistakes.

Last In the past, there have been several articles in the public about how it is easier to take turns parenting or independent parenting, when one's responsibilities are clear and there is no need to negotiate with the other parent. (HS Life 12.12.).

Co-parenting is also possible in a relationship, it's just called equal parenting. The best time to start equal parenting is already in the baby's year, so that both parents take the same length of care leave. This is an important experience for both parents.

For the non-sterile it is eye-opening for a parent to be at home with a child in turn. He gets to experience what it's like to be attached to a little one around the clock. Experience what it's like to try to get through the day after staying up all night with a baby. Experience what it's like to be responsible for running a home in the store with visits, cooking, cleaning and laundry. Experience what it's like when your spouse comes home from work and you have to negotiate with him about your free time (if there is no pre-agreed system).

All in the middle of this, the relationship with the child deepens. Also for the parent giving birth, the second spouse's care leave is a formative experience. He gets to experience what it's like to support a spouse who is tired of the nights being watched. To see that you can take care of the baby in a slightly different way than you would, but still everything goes well. Experience what it's like to adapt to someone else's way of running a home: maybe the food is not exactly what you would prepare yourself or the level of cleanliness is not exactly what you would expect from yourself.

“ Once the responsibilities have been agreed, there is no need to negotiate at every turn.

All of this requires adaptation. I have to let go and let someone else take responsibility. Breastfeeding is not an obstacle to the arrangement: you can continue breastfeeding outside of working hours. Alternating parental leave can also bring tenderness towards the spouse: what is now required of the other, you must soon be ready to do yourself.

When both parents return to work, the sharing of responsibilities can still continue. For example (this is just an example, there are other implementation methods) parents can be responsible for caring for and putting the offspring to sleep during the day. In the same way, it can be agreed that on shifts, you are responsible for making sure that there is hot food on the table at the right times and that you can find the basic supplies for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the refrigerator. Let's agree on an arrangement that suits your daily life for taking you to daycare.

Once the responsibilities have been agreed, there is no need to negotiate at every turn and think about what is expected of me. There's no need to argue why someone else doesn't participate. At the same time, you also know which days you can stretch yourself at work, do hobbies or take your own time. Clarity eases load and stress.

There are situations where where divorce is the best option, but equal parenting does not require divorce but a mutually agreed division of responsibilities. In addition, both parties must give the other room to bear responsibility and learn from mistakes. It's never too late to start.

Suvi Järvenpää

graduate engineer, Hämeenkyrö

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.